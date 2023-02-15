A man rushed at the Buffalo grocery store mass shooter in court on Wednesday during an emotional sentencing hearing for the anti-Black racist attack last year.

The man, wearing a gray sweatshirt, ran at the gunman but was quickly blocked by security in court, and the gunman Payton Gendron was taken out of the courtroom. The incident came during a victim impact statement from Barbara Massey, the sister of Katherine Massey, a 72-year-old who was killed in the attack.

CNN's Sonia Moghe, Ray Sanchez and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.

