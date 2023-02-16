A man who was photographed marching in the violent "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 killed himself last week, according to a coroner's report, just as he was scheduled to face trial on federal drug charges.

Teddy Joseph Von Nukem, 35, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on January 30, according to a report from the Texas County Coroner's Office in Missouri. That is the same day Von Nukem was scheduled to be in court in Arizona, facing four counts relating to illegal import and sale of fentanyl.

CNN's Shawn Nottingham contributed to this report.

Tags