A man who brutally assaulted an Asian man in New York who later died was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Friday.

Jarrod Powell, 51, had pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter as a hate crime in connection with the man's death, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office. It was part of a plea deal in the racially motivated assault of 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma that resulted in his death.

CNN's Lauren del Valle contributed to this report

