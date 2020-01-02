ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day shooting that left one man injured and sent a bullet into an apartment at the scene of the assault.
Dontavious Gilyard, 23, was transported to a local hospital after he was shot with a handgun at about 8:07 p.m. at the Rivercrest apartment complex at 525 Don Cutler Sr. Drive in Albany.
“Gilyard was shot two times by unknown suspects while standing in the roadway of the apartment complex in front of apartment (number) 33,” police said. “Michael Campbell was inside his residence when a stray bullet hit and entered through his front door.”
A witness drove Gilyard to the hospital, police said.