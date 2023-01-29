Man throws Molotov cocktail at New Jersey synagogue in arson attempt, police say

A masked suspect is seen lighting a Molotov cocktail in front of Temple Ner Tamid in a still image from surveillance footage in Bloomfield, New Jersey, on Sunday.

 Bloomfield Police

A man threw a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue in an arson attempt on Sunday morning, police and the synagogue said.

The suspect lit and threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid around 3 a.m. and fled the scene, Bloomfield police said in a news release. The bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the building, police said.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

