The suspect lit and threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid around 3 a.m. and fled the scene, Bloomfield police said in a news release. The bottle broke, but did not cause any damage to the building, police said.
Temple Ner Tamid includes a preschool and a K-12 religious school, according to its website. It describes itself as a "welcoming, diverse, and musical Reform congregation where members connect with their heritage while thinking progressively about the present."
Temple Ner Tamid confirmed in a phone call with CNN that it was the synagogue that was targeted.
No other temples were affected, Bloomfield police told CNN.
Police provided a still image of the suspect with his face covered.
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in a statement that his office was investigating the arson attempt in collaboration with local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies. He also referenced the protests over the death of Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who died after being beaten by police in Tennessee. "I want to reassure all New Jerseyans -- especially our friends and neighbors of the Black community and the Jewish faith -- that law enforcement continues to take the appropriate steps to increase our presence around sensitive places so that everyone in our state can worship, love, and live without fear of violence or threat."
All activities at the synagogue have been paused for the day and there will be "an ongoing, heighted police presence into the week," according to a statement from the temple.
The synagogue's Rabbi Marc Katz expressed his anger at the attack as well as his gratitude for the Jewish community.
"We have and will continue to do everything in our power to keep our community safe," he said in the temple's statement. "Everything worked as it should. Our cameras recorded the incident and our shatter-resistant doors held."
"But what I cannot do, is convince our community not to grow despondent," he went on. "There is hate everywhere, and hate wins when we let it penetrate. When the weight of this grows too heavy, I remind my congregation that every day, despite what is happening, in Jewish communities around the world, babies are named, children are educated, people are married.
"Our religious traditions continue. No act of hate can stop the power of religious freedom."