Man who allegedly drove SUV through Native American parade in New Mexico accused of aggravated DWI

A screengrab from a witness video shows the moment crowd members realized a car was driving through a parade in the city of Gallup, New Mexico, on August 4.

An SUV driver who on Thursday evening allegedly struck people along a parade route in Gallup, New Mexico, has been accused of aggravated DWI and other charges, according to the New Mexico State Police.

In total, 15 people with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to hospitals from the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration event, state police officials said Friday in a news release.

