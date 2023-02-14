A man who allegedly drove a U-Haul truck into pedestrians in New York City on Monday will face one charge of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder, New York Police Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a Tuesday news conference.

Weng Sor, a 62-year-old man from Las Vegas, allegedly was driving the U-Haul on Monday and hit people as he fled to evade a car stop, according to police.

