A Massachusetts man accused of attempting to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon and open the plane's emergency door during a flight from Los Angeles to Boston will remain in jail while he receives a psychiatric examination, a judge ruled.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, shows signs of mental health issues and should be evaluated by a professional, Magistrate Judge Judith Dein said in federal court in Boston on Thursday. Once the exam is completed, a doctor will present the findings to the judge and she will decide whether he is competent to stand trial.

