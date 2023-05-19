Man who drove off cliff says he was pulling over to check tire pressure; wife claims he drove off purposefully, San Francisco Chronicle reports, citing court documents

This image from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows the Tesla on a rocky beach below the cliffs, in an area called Devil's Slide.

 San Mateo County Sheriff's Office/KGO

(CNN) — A California man accused of purposefully driving himself, his wife and two children off a cliff on a coastal highway told police he pulled off to the side of the road to check on the car’s tire pressure, according to court documents exclusively obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle.

His wife told first responders her husband, 41-year-old Dharmesh Patel, drove them off the cliff on purpose, the Chronicle reported, citing a search warrant affidavit.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags