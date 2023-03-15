Man who was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to 400 years is freed after 34 years in jail

Sidney Holmes walked free this week after being wrongfully convicted and spending more than 34 years behind bars in Florida.

 Courtesy Innocence Project of Florida

A man who served more than 34 years of a 400-year sentence for an armed robbery was released from a Florida jail this week after prosecutors dismissed charges against the wrongly convicted man.

"I never lost hope and always knew this day would come," Sidney Holmes, now 57, said when he learned he would walk free, according to a statement from the Innocence Project of Florida, which worked on his case. "I cannot wait to hug my mother in the free world for the first time in over 34 years."

