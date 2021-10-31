Man wielding knife sets fire to Tokyo train, injuring at least 8, public broadcaster reports By Junko Ogura, CNN Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man has been arrested by Tokyo police after brandishing a knife and starting a fire on a moving train in the Japanese capital on Sunday, the country's public broadcaster NHK reported.The incident took place, authorities say, at around 8 p.m. (7 a.m. ET) on a train on the Keio railway line, NHK reported.The train was operating near Kokuryo Station, in the city of Chofu, west of Tokyo. The suspect was also reported to have scattered liquid in the train car, which he then set ablaze.At least eight people were injured, NHK reported citing police. One of the victims, a man in his 60s, is seriously injured and unconscious, NHK reported. Police said a man in his 20s, carrying a knife, has been taken into custody, according to NHK.The train operator said in a tweet that the train's operation has been stopped due to the incident.This is a developing story...more to come.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 She's the queen of Halloween! These are Heidi Klum's most spooktacular costumes! No one does Halloween quite like Heidi Klum! Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety Asia Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Continents And Regions East Asia Fires Japan Rail Transportation Tokyo Train Accidents Transportation And Warehousing Nhk Train Weaponry Transports Broadcasting Events Mechanics Police Knife Incident Operator More News News Halloween party shooting in Texas leaves 1 dead and 9 injured By Gregory Lemos, CNN 39 min ago 0 News Fire in New York City injures 9 firefighters, 2 civilians By Laura Studley, CNN 40 min ago 0 News Start your week smart: Coronavirus, Alec Baldwin, World Series, Supreme Court, China By Faith Karimi, CNN 59 min ago 0 News Man wielding knife sets fire to Tokyo train, injuring at least 8, public broadcaster reports By Junko Ogura, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Plant breeders at UGA, UF work together to toughen up turf Halloween party shooting in Texas leaves 1 dead and 9 injured Fire in New York City injures 9 firefighters, 2 civilians Start your week smart: Coronavirus, Alec Baldwin, World Series, Supreme Court, China » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesInvestor: Mabry, other city eyesores are coming downMonroe edges Westover in fight-marred gameDougherty suffers heartbreaking loss to CairoMore Americans now eligible to receive COVID-19 booster shotsBlack Georgia woman accused of pretending to be white man, threatening neighborsAlbany Police Department officer charged following GBI investigationBiological, sorority sisters also share bond of cancerOkefenokee Swamp Park plans 75th anniversary celebrationThieves looking for precious metals target catalytic convertersADDU search leads to arrest, seizure of weapons, drugs Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Northwest Albany home will brighten your life with ceiling to floor windowsPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Westover FootballPHOTOS: Albany State University football defeats Savannah State on Senior DayPHOTOS: Albany State University supports Breast Cancer AwarenessInterior design trends from the 1920s to todayPHOTOS: Liquor store opponents rally outside Albany City Commission meeting33 spooky dessert recipes for this HalloweenPHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Pelham, Georgia with the Albany Herald10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Oct. 2530 foods that are poisonous to dogs Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.