Talk about luck.
Stephen C. Toto of Framingham, Massachusetts, made a last-minute decision to buy a lottery ticket, and for the second time in his life, collected a $1 million prize, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
He bought the winning ticket at an A-1 Gulf gas station in Framingham for $30.
Toto chose the cash option and received $650,000 before taxes, according to the lottery.
The store will also reap the benefit: It will receive $10,000 for the sale of the winning ticket, according to the lottery.
The last time Toto won was in 2017, when he received a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "$4,000,000 Payout" game, the lottery said.
Toto isn't the only Massachusetts resident to recently win the state lottery for the second time. Michael Rocca from Pittsfield won $1 million in the year 2000 and then again in May 2021, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
