Manhattan district attorney is asking about hush money paid to former Playboy model Karen McDougal

Former President Donald Trump (left) and former Playboy model Karen McDougal are seen here in a split image.

The Manhattan district attorney's office has been asking questions during grand jury proceedings about a hush-money scheme known as a "catch and kill" deal aimed at covering up an alleged affair between former President Donald Trump and a former playboy model before the 2016 presidential election, two people familiar with the matter said.

Prosecutors have asked at least one witness questions about a $150,000 payment the publisher of the National Enquirer made to the model, Karen McDougal, to buy her story about the alleged affair with Trump, the people said. The grand jury has been investigating Trump's alleged role in a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

