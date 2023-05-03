Authorities are searching for the person who shot five people Wednesday at Northside Hospital Medical in Midtown Atlanta, killing one person and sending four others to the hospital, and then fleeing in a carjacked vehicle, police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Wednesday.

A 39-year-old woman died, Schierbaum said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. The injured victims were also all women, ranging from 25 to 71 years old.

CNN's Rebekah Riess, Ryan Young and Christina Maxouris reported from Atlanta, while Dakin Andone reported and wrote this story in New York. CNN's Nick Valencia contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
11

Tags