The Georgia General Assembly experienced historic turnover following the November 2022 elections. Around 50 incumbents opted against running for re-election, and Georgians ultimately ended up with a new speaker of the house and lieutenant governor.

With new leadership comes new priorities, and some of the Legislature’s recent pivots have been a welcome change. Despite being run by conservatives for decades, Georgia has a history of doling out massive corporate handouts in the form of tax credits, but the state’s new leadership demonstrated their willingness to challenge the status quo.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

