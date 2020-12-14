ATLANTA — March On announced Monday the #VoteWithUsGA Bus Tour, a sweeping, statewide tour designed to ramp up turnout in the Georgia runoff elections.
From now through Election Day, the bus will stop in eight cities across Georgia including Atlanta, Jonesboro, College Park, Austell, Savannah, Augusta, Athens and Dalton. #VoteWithUsGA is a continuation of the successful #VoteWithUs bus tour in October, which ran through the South and encouraged young voters and voters of color to vote in the presidential election.
In conjunction with the bus tour, the March On Living Billboard Project will enable voters to speak with their favorite local influencers via video chat. The highlight of the efforts includes March On the Polls Day on Dec. 19. The day will be filled with local and online events, including morning canvassing, a Twitter townhall, the March on the Polls rally in Fulton County and more.
“March On is traveling throughout Georgia to ensure that we empower voters and combat the rampant disinformation that is rampant in communities that are vulnerable to voter suppression,” Maci Hall, the Georgia state director for March On, said in a news release. “Voters of color and young people in Georgia made history in the presidential election, and it’s critical that they make their voices heard again in this pivotal election that will determine the outcome of the next four years and beyond.”
The Bus Tour schedule includes:
Tuesday, 1-4 p.m.
Miller Brothers Rib Shack
606 E. Morris St.
Dalton
Wednesday, 3-7 p.m.
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Parkway
Austell
Thursday, 1-4 p.m.
Bessie Branham Recreation Center
2051 Delano Drive NE
Atlanta
Friday, 1-4 p.m.
Lee Headquarters Library
855 Battle Creek Road
Jonesboro
Following the first week of Bus Tour stops, March On is hosting “March On the Polls Day” on Saturday from 2-8 p.m. The day will include virtual and live events across Georgia and the country. The main event will be held at the Gateway Center at 2330 Convention Center Concourse in College Park.
For more information, visit votewith.us/georgia or text votewithus to 565-25 for event updates.
March On is a part of Peaches for Progress, a youth-led initiative that convened a number of organizations to engage young voters in Georgia ahead of the runoff elections and is led by their partner organization, Future Coalition. To learn more, visit https://votewith.us/peaches/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.