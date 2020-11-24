ALBANY — After dealing with the adversity of a hurricane that destroyed the organization’s building and a global pandemic, officials with the Alzheimer’s Outreach Center of Southwest Georgia are prepared to start offering day care services in a couple of weeks.
The new Margaret Jo Hogg Alzheimer’s Outreach Center at 229 N. Jackson St. is slated to open on Dec. 7, offering a nurturing environment for area residents with dementia.
The new 6,000-square-foot building that includes a garden area was completed in July and staff have been working there, but the organization waited to re-open due to the novel coronavirus after closing its temporary facility in March due to the pandemic.
“We were located on North Jefferson Street, and Hurricane Michael blew it down,” said Nancy Goode, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Outreach Center, which also offers other services for families who have a loved one with dementia. “We were at First United Methodist Church until July, but by then it was all the COVID stuff, and we had been unable to open.”
The organization, which celebrated its 30th anniversary three months before Michael hit in October 2018, held a ribbon-cutting in July and recently received its state license to operate the day care center.
The center will be open from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost per day is $5, but can be waived for families whose finances do not allow them to cover the cost.
The new facility was designed to offer a safe and pleasant environment where clients can engage in a variety of activities. While the idea is to not just sit them in front of the boob tube for six hours, “The Price Is Right” show is a popular exception to the rule.
“We have a wonderful activity room,” Goode said. “We have a separate dining room. We have a beautiful garden they can go in. We have a screened-in terrace area.”
The facility also has a conference room for meetings with families and board members and a small kitchen. A quiet room with a daybed is available where clients who become upset or unruly can wind down.
A nurse and other staff members are there to meet the needs of those in the center’s charge, Goode said.
Activities include singing with a piano player each day, and outside volunteers lead the group in games or sharing tips on preparing a food dish.
“We have different people, different groups come in to do activities,’ Goode said.
COVID-19 protocols will include clients having a negative coronavirus test. Staff will take temperatures and ask screening questions.
The center has an air filtration system, and the building will be thoroughly cleaned each day after clients leave, Goode said. Chairs will be placed 6 feet apart.
“During the day, if any participant develops symptoms of the virus or any other illness, we will separate them from the others and ask the caregiver to pick them up,” she said. “We will be practicing social distancing until further notice. They will be asked to wear a mask, as tolerated, and of course our staff will be wearing masks.”
The center is named for Margaret Jo Hogg, a beloved community figure.
“She was from Albany,” Goode said. “She was a teacher here for many, many years. People my age were taught by her at Albany High and Westover. She was a participant here, and now she’s had to go to a facility. The guardians of her estate directed the money for the building to be built.”
The Alzheimer’s center also plans to resume a monthly support group for family members of dementia patients next year. Those sessions also were disrupted by the pandemic.
Goode also speaks to civic and church groups to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related conditions.
“We are a community outreach,” she said. “We want to educate the community about dementia. People also can come in and get information about their particular situation.”
Residents can access available services through the SOWEGA Council on Aging at (229) 432-1124.
