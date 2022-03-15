TIFTON — Margaret Treadway fits a lot of categories for the Athletics Hall of Fame at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. She was an All-America selection as a player in 1995. She was the head coach for the ABAC women’s team that won the state championship in 2001, and she continuously contributes her time to help the ABAC tennis teams to this day.
Because of her record as a player, coach, and contributor, Treadway will be one of eight individuals and one team that will be inducted into the Class of 2022 ABAC Athletics Hall of Fame at a 6 p.m. dinner at ABAC’s Gressette Gymnasium on April 1.
ABAC Athletics Director Alan Kramer said the 2022 class also includes the 2002 women’s state championship basketball team, tennis player German Dalmagro, three-sport letterman Clayt Hurst, softball player Lee Davis Watson, soccer standout Nikita Morris, contributor and volunteer assistant softball coach James Winfred “Vic” Vickers, contributor and volunteer assistant softball coach Jimmy Spurlin, and Director of Public Relations Emeritus Mike Chason.
Tickets to the 6 p.m. dinner on April 1 in ABAC’s Gressette Gym are $40 per person. Tickets can be purchased from the ABAC Athletics Office at (229) 391-4930. Tickets may also be purchased online at https://athletics.abac.edu/inside/hof/2022_Hall_of_Fame_Banquet. The deadline to purchase tickets is March 25. There will be no tickets sold at the event.
Treadway was a National Junior College Athletic Association All-America selection when she played No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles for Kramer’s Golden Fillies’ tennis team in 1995. ABAC won the state championship and finished sixth in the 1995 national tournament.
“I remember it being very hard on my body because I was twice as old as the regular players,” Treadway said. “It was so much fun. I really enjoyed my teammates. Getting to see how people that age think and do. It really helped me when I became a math teacher at ABAC.”
Treadway generously volunteered her time as a volunteer assistant tennis coach from 1996-2000 and served as head coach of the Fillies in 2000-01.
When Treadway served as the head coach of the Golden Fillies, her state championship team was powered by Luiza Biktyakova, who won the national championship at No. 2 singles, and teamed with Natalie Drabova for a 24-1 record in doubles. They won the national title at No. 1 doubles, helping the ABAC squad to a fifth-place finish in the national tournament.
Treadway has continued her support of both the men’s and women’s ABAC tennis teams throughout the years.
The Athletics Hall of Fame dinner is a part of the 2022 ABAC Homecoming celebration. For more information on Homecoming, interested persons can visit www.abac.edu/homecoming or contact the ABAC alumni office at alumni@abac.edu.
