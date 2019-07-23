ALBANY -- Incumbent Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Roger Marietta, who is seeking a fourth full term in office, formally announced plans to seek re-election on Tuesday.
The Albany Herald had reported Marietta's re-election plans months ago, when Marietta confirmed that he would not seek to unseat Mayor Dorothy Hubbard but would instead seek re-election to his Ward IV post and support Hubbard's re-election bid as well. Hubbard has also confirmed to The Albany Herald that she will seek a third term in the mayor's seat.
In an outline of his re-election plan, Marietta listed the following goals for a new term on the commission:
-- Change electricity billing to one flat rate year round;
-- Double the size of the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit;
-- Increase the size of the Domestic Violence Task Force;
-- Develop a shrubbery ordinance;
-- Expand property tax relief;
-- Prepare for the next storm;
-- Fix the sewer system with a “zero tolerance” policy.
Marietta said that the commission's accomplishments during his tenure in office include:
-- Tripled street resurfacing rates;
-- Quadrupled the number of crushed asphalt alleys;
-- Replaced all streetlights with cost-saving, energy-efficient and storm-resistant streetlights;
-- Improved the city’s storm recovery and debris removal processes;
-- Improved the 311 call center for better customer service;
-- Improved ditch cleaning and grass mowing services;
-- Reduced crime and murder rate over a 10-year average;
-- Held utility rate increases below inflation and cost-of-living rates;
-- Began the long-term process of fixing city's sewer system;
-- Assisted in job development to lower unemployment to historical lows;
-- Helped clean up litter throughout Ward 4 neighborhoods.
For more information, interested persons may contact Marietta by calling (229) 894-2425 or emailing roger.marietta@gmail.com.