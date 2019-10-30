ALBANY -- Officials with ESG Operations Inc. of Macon, which earlier this year signed a $1 million-plus-a-year contract to work with the city of Albany on improving its antiquated sewer system, have made $1,000 contributions to the campaigns of incumbent Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and Ward IV City Commissioner Roger Marietta.
Marietta's opponent in the Nov. 5 municipal election, businessman Chad Warbington, informed The Albany Herald of the contributions on a voicemail message early Wednesday. The contributions show up on candidate campaign disclosure paperwork filed by both Hubbard and Marietta.
Warbington was not immediately available for comment when The Herald returned his call, but he said on a message left with the newspaper, "There's something wrong when a company that is awarded such a large contract turns around and makes significant contributions to two of the commission members who voted to award the contract."
Marietta acknowledged early Thursday afternoon that he received the ESG contribution, but he said that implications of impropriety are baseless.
"There were no political favors here," the 12-year city commissioner said. "That contract was awarded (to ESG) in the previous fiscal year, so to imply that this (contribution) is in any way 'repaying a favor' is absurd.
"I didn't solicit a contribution (from ESG), but they do know that I was one of the first commissioners who started pushing for the city to work on improving our sewer system. I knew from my experience as mayor of Fayetteville how important infrastructure issues like sewers are to a city, and I assume that is why they chose to make the contribution. Which I appreciate."
The Herald's efforts to reach Hubbard Wednesday were not successful.
"There really isn't anything there to try and make this into some kind of crooked politics," Marietta added. "Yes, I voted to approve the contract with ESG, but I did so because I knew we had to take action to shore up our sewer system. If you'll remember, the commission voted unanimously to approve that contract."