MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE-ALBANY — When Col. Alphonso Trimble, the commanding officer at MCLB-Albany, opened the special observance for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he said, “On rare occasions when it comes to history, we have a chance to relive it, feel it, understand it and be part of it. On this rare occasion today, we have Dr. Shirley Green-Reese, who was actually a part of the civil rights movement. She will share her story of courage, determination and tenacity with us. I ask that you open your hearts and take it in and experience the movement as it was. I challenge you to make it not a day off, but a day on. Participate in some type of volunteer service.”
When Green-Reese took the podium, she did not disappoint the standing room only audience. In her opening remarks, she declared, “History is often shaped by people we never hear about. Today I’d like to share with you how Dr. King impacted my life as a young black girl.”
She explained the injustice and inequities of the Jim Crow system in place at that time. She went on to recount how this, combined with the speeches of Dr. King she heard as a young girl, moved her to action in her hometown.
“In 1963, I was a young girl 13 years of age who snuck out of the house to attend a mass meeting and demonstration at the segregated movie theater in Americus, Georgia,” Green-Reese said.
When the large group of African Americans attempted to purchase their tickets at the “white only” booth, they were arrested. Greene-Reese was one of the more than 200 arrested that night.
Between May and September, more than 14,000 people were arrested in communities across the south. She along with 13 other girls whose ages ranged from 12 to 15 were transported on the afternoon of their arrest by a paddywagon to Dawson, where they were held in the jail overnight without food or water. The following day they were once again loaded into a paddywagon. Their final destination was a small, dilapidated 1940s structure known as the Leesburg Stockade.
“It was an old dilapidated filthy building,” Green-Reese told the audience. She went on to detail the deplorable conditions. “There were only a few blood-stained blankets on the floor. There were no beds or chairs. There was no running water and the single toilet soon ceased to function.”
The young girls were not provided any clothing or sanitary supplies. The panes in the windows were broken, exposing them to a multitude of insects and one snake during what would become a 50-day incarceration. During this period, their only food consisted of half-cooked hamburgers and egg sandwiches.
To further complicate things, they were never formally charged with any crime and no one informed their parents of their fate.
“We prayed and sang freedom and religious songs,” she said. “After weeks, we felt that no one cared about us. There was a lot of crying. We were scared and hungry and did not know what was going to happen to us. There were no visits from anyone, no officials from Americus, no one from the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), the NAACP or any other civil rights representatives.”
However, there was Danny Lyons, a 21-year-old freedom rider from Chicago, who would become the first staff photographer for SNCC. Lyons would use his camera to depict some of the civil rights movement’s most iconic figures and actions.
Greene-Reese later learned that, in Americus, John Lewis, a SNCC leader, had received information regarding the girls’ location “in a hell-hole in Lee County.” The group sent Lyons with his camera to document their condition. Lyons eventually sneaked around to the back of the structure, taking a series of pictures that would lead to the girls’ eventual release.
At the start of her testimonial, Greene-Reese reflected, “Like Dr. King, I turned my incarceration into motivation,” pushing to eventually attain a Ph.D.
In closing, she emphasized, “While we cannot change the past, we can at least acknowledge it and make certain that it does not repeat itself.”
