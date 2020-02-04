MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE-Albany – Base officials here will conduct a tornado drill at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the base announced Tuesday in a news release. The installation's mass notification and warning system will announce the start and end of the drill.
As part of the drill, tornado sirens will be activated.
Personnel in close proximity to the base Wednesday may hear tornado sirens and should be aware that this is only a drill being conducted by the installation.
The announcement comes along with a news release from NOAA that a GEMA-requested weather radio tornado message will be sent throughout Georgia Wednesday at the same time as the MCLB drill.
In a statement sent to the media, NOAA officials said, "At the request of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, the National Weather Services offices serving Georgia will proceed with the NOAA Weather Radio Tornado Drill test message Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Based on the latest forecasts, the state of Georgia is not expected to be under any severe (or active) weather at that time.
"The message will not activate the EAS system, nor will it be a live tornado warning message. Instead it will be issued using the Routine Weekly Test message. This means that some of the older NWR radios will not alarm for the drill. Therefore, regardless of whether the organization receives the alarm message or not, they should conduct their tornado drill activities at 9 o'clock and continue until they have met their objectives. We encourage schools (and other groups/agencies) to conduct their respective tornado/severe weather exercises as originally planned."
