MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE-ALBANY – Officials at the Marine base here sent out a notice to area residents who fly unmanned aircraft systems such as drones or model aircraft reminding them that it is illegal to fly such systems or drones over the installation.
MCLB-Albany is restricted airspace, and flying such aircraft overhead is banned. Any unauthorized photography or videography of military installations is strictly prohibited.
Anyone who sees or suspects suspicious activity is asked to contact the MCLB-Albany Police Department at (229) 639-5181.
