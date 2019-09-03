PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. — Thousands of Marines and recruits are evacuating two South Carolina military installations as Hurricane Dorian moves from the Bahamas and makes its way toward the East Coast, a report from Military.com said.
Some of the Marines will call southwest Georgia home while evacuation orders remain in effect.
Leaders ordered evacuations at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and the nearby Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. The recruits at Parris Island left Monday morning to take refuge at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.
Personnel and any dependents must head to safe locations at least 100 miles, but no more than 400 miles, away from the base, according to evacuation orders, which went into effect Monday. All graduation events at Parris Island, where about 20,000 recruits train to become Marines each year, have also been canceled this week.
"The Marines will have an information graduation ceremony that will be made available online and will depart the depot following the ceremony utilizing commercial travel options," Brig. Gen. James Glynn, the recruit depot's commanding general, said in a video message.
Glynn said the region is expected to start feeling the effects of the hurricane on Wednesday. The recruits who move to MCLB-Albany will continue their training there, the commanding general said, until it is safe to return.
Both bases are expected to update their social media pages with additional information on the status of the evacuations. Glynn said Parris Island Marines and their families should expect the evacuation order to be terminated once the storm has passed, which is predicted to happen Thursday afternoon.
"All personnel should anticipate returning to the depot by noon on Friday as we return to normal operations," Glynn said.
This is the third time in a year that military personnel have been evacuated from East Coast bases because of hurricanes. In September 2018, Hurricane Florence led to evacuations up the coast, including at Parris Island, as that storm hovered over the region. Several bases, including Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, are still recovering from that storm.
About a month later, Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida suffered severe damage as Hurricane Michael passed over the panhandle. That base is also still rebuilding after several buildings were destroyed by that storm.