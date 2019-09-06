MCLB-ALBANY — Following a temporary displacement, the recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are back at their home base after evacuation orders led them to Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.
The recruits started arriving Tuesday evening and began to depart Friday morning. An evacuation order had taken effect on Monday due to Hurricane Dorian, and it was lifted Thursday afternoon.
"We have to make sure safety (is the first priority)," Col. Christopher O'Connor, commanding officer of the Recruit Training Regiment, said.
The orders were for the recruits to be taken up to 400 miles away from the Parris Island base. Even on the buses, training for the recruits did not stop — and it continued during their stay in Albany.
O'Connor said the leadership in Georgia involved with the transition made a big difference.
"Everyone here has been incredibly helpful," he said.
The training involves anything from weapons handling to Marine Corps values, and recruits remained in their respective battalions while at MCLB-Albany. The phase of each battalion's training also remained intact.
Overall, the basic training for future Marines lasts for three months.
"Training has not stopped," O'Connor said. "We got in quite a bit more done than I thought.
"If you look at what they do in 12 weeks, it's really complicated. The more we step away, the harder it is get back."
A change in Dorian's track avoided a direct hit to the U.S. until it reached North Carolina on Friday. As such, Parris Island fared well in the storm apart from water in some places and downed tree branches.
At the end of the day, Marine officials said the well-being of the 7,000 recruits and supporting staff was paramount.
"We are not rushing back just to rush back," O'Connor said.
Prior to Dorian, the most recent evacuation of Parris Island recruits took place during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, which also brought them to MCLB-Albany.