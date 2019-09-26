MCLB-ALBANY — Marine Depot Maintenance Command held a ceremony on Thursday to commemorate the completion of the Buffalo Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected vehicle program.
Following 10 years of continuous depot maintenance, the completion of the Buffalo MRAP program is a significant milestone in the history of MDMC.
"Today marks a very important day for us," Col. Wilfred Rivera, commanding officer of MDMC, said. "We are giving this capability back to the fleet."
The Buffalo MRAP is a 23-ton vehicle intended to defeat mines and improvised explosive devices. It has six-drive wheels and is 26.9 feet long, 8 feet wide and 9.75 feet in height.
Lulu Rodriguez, the project officer for Buffalo, said there were a lot of moving parts involved in the upgrade process. The vehicles, as well as parts and equipment, did some moving around while conversations took place with vendors.
"We are really excited and very happy to deliver this," Rodriguez said.
It is a heavily-armored vehicle designed for route clearance, giving patrols a closer look at suspected hazards. The V-shaped hull is designed to redirect IED blasts and mines out and away from the passenger area.
While an explosion may disable the MRAP, its passengers will not be injured and the vehicle can be recovered and repaired. The armor provided by Buffalo provides all-around coverage.
It is equipped with a hydraulically-powered articulating arm, with a hand operated remotely from inside the vehicle. The hand and arm is used to dig, extract and remove objects hidden in debris or soil without exposing the crew to hazards outside.
The relationship between MDMC and Buffalo goes back to the initial fielding when engineering change proposal upgrades and capability insertion requests were being received in 2009 from forwardly deploying Marines. The depot worked with SYSCOM to provide timely engineering, production and integration support.
MDMC became the "go to" depot to perform the Block I and Block II upgrades. In 2015, the final upgrade process began and was titled Block III Continued Modernization.
In 2012, MDMC was recognized by the MRAP Program Office for the service and performance in completing the initial reset effort for the MRAP CAT III Buffalo vehicles returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. In order to complete the Block III upgrade, MDMC engineers recommended, designed and prototyped a rain shield to cover up the top of the windshield — which the program office accepted and incorporated into the upgrades.
The ceremony on Thursday marked the end of the most recent modification and the associated depot maintenance requirements for Buffalo. Moving forward, the expectation is increased digitization that will include robotics, virtual reality, hand-held electronic devices, additive manufacturing and 3D modeling.
In the present and moving forward, community involvement, specially in terms of workforce development, is important to MDMC — and meeting the mission while keeping that workforce safe.
"We are stressing quality and we are also stressing safety," Rivera said.
The multitude of revisions are credited with improved sustainability of vehicle and crew, many of which were incorporated within days and weeks based on emergent needs of Marines on the battlefield. MDMC Marines and civilian Marines often traveled to Iraq and Afghanistan to support Marines operating Buffalo.
The depot fielded the Buffalo in record time, maintained, tested, proofed and improved the Buffalo, and is considered a critical piece of equipment for Marines that saves lives on the battlefield.
The upgraded vehicles are expected to go back to the fleet in the next couple of weeks.