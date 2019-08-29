MCLB-ALBANY — Col. Wilfred Rivera has taken on the reins of Marine Depot Maintenance Command, formally accepting responsibility for the command at a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany on Thursday.
He succeeds Col. Eric Livingston, who had been serving as the commanding officer of MDMC since September 2016.
"Most people don't understand logistics, but we do logistics everyday," Rivera said.
The incoming colonel compared himself during his remarks at the ceremony to a two-by-four piece of wood, making the point that he is just one member of the team.
"We are all in this together," Rivera said. "We all have to aim at the same target."
During his time as commanding officer, Rivera said he would be concentrating on competence, safety and quality. The colonel said he has a good staff, and is ready to get the ball rolling.
"I am looking forward to listening to you and working with you," he told the depot staff present for the ceremony Thursday. "I am looking forward to the next three years."
The command is subordinate to Marine Corps Logistics Command, and its core responsibility is to restore vehicles Marines use in combat conditions. Under Livingston's watch, the depot has executed 7.7 million direct labor hours generating over $1 billion in revenue. The total case incident rate reduced by 40 percent, and the days away restricted rate reduced by 60 percent.
When the outgoing colonel took the post, he was told he would be laying off 600 people due to a reduction in workload. The work was found to keep at least most of those jobs.
"We found the workload and got the job done," Livingston said.
At the time he learned he was getting the command, he and his wife had bought a house and committed to a farm. After weighing the options, the decision was made to take it.
A man of faith, he gives credit to God for the glory associated with his position, and now says he believes there is a reason he was put into the role.
"I did as much as I could and put my effort into it," Livingston said. "I hope I was successful. I guess I will find out when I get to heaven."
He had to look up MDMC to determine what it was, and he was not happy about being told he was going to have to lay off hundreds of people. Eventually finding the workload was critical not only to keeping the jobs, but to make sure Marines were adequately supported.
"Ninety-nine percent is not good enough," Livingston said. "It has to be 100.
"(Marines) find a way to be victorious, regardless of the cost."
Modernization efforts included wireless, 3D metal printing, 3D digital scanning and an operation technology network. The depot has also earned the 2018 Marine Corps Ground Safety Award, 2018 LOGCOM Ground Safety Excellence Award and the 2018 Economic Impact Award.
It achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, developed a strategic vision for the future and completed 117 percent of its master work schedule from Oct. 1, 2017-Sept. 30, 2018. Additional awards include the 2017 Secretary of Defense Environmental Award and the 2017 Industry Excellence in Innovation Award.
It began executing the amphibious assault vehicle survivability upgrade in 2016. In 2014, the depot began restoration of an amphibious assault vehicle and humvee for the National Museum of the Marine Corps.
It has also faced natural disasters, including an EF-3 tornado that hit on Jan. 22, 2017 — which resulted in some damage to the vehicles being restored that was repaired prior to the vehicles being shipped to the museum.
In all, the tornado caused more than $100 million in damage to the industrial sector of MCLB-Albany, which includes the depot. Much of that damage has since been repaired.
Leaving such a foundation behind, Livingston is departing to allow Rivera to pick things up from there.
"We need to charge into the future," Livingston said. "I wish my successor the best."