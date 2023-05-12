Daniel Penny, a US Marine veteran who held homeless street artist Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold aboard a New York subway train earlier this month, is expected to surrender to police Friday morning and face a felony manslaughter charge, according to two sources familiar with the case.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Thursday confirmed Penny, 24, will be arrested and be charged with second-degree manslaughter.

CNN's Ray Sanchez, Artemis Moshtagian, Maria Santana, Liam Reilly, Alisha Ebrahimji and Steve Forrest contributed to this report.

