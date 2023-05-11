Marine veteran who held Jordan Neely in fatal chokehold to be charged with second-degree manslaughter, DA's office says

Jordan Neely was a New York street artist known for his Michael Jackson impersonations.

 Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Daniel Penny, the US Marine veteran who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold aboard a New York subway train earlier this month, will be arrested on a charge of second-degree manslaughter, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

"We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow," the spokesperson added.

CNN's Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report.

