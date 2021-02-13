LIVE OAK, Fla. - U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jim Kennedy each year heads up a group of veterans who oversee the Suwannee Lights military display during Christmas season at The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak.
Spirit of the Suwannee General Manager Teena Peavey presented a check to Kennedy and his group Feb. 3 in the amount of $37,539.51 that was donated by guests attending this year's event. Peavey thanked the veterans’ group for their dedication to helping veterans in need in the tri-county area of Columbia, Hamilton and Suwannee counties through these donations.
The event is held from 6-10 p.m. nightly in late November through December until just before New Year’s Day. Suwannee Lights takes place regardless of rain, freezing temperatures or whatever nature brings. The volunteers show up year after year to help military vets in need.
In 2020, as in every year past, the Sgt. Major Thomas H. Greggs Jr. Detachment 1086 took part. The donations of the guests who enjoyed the drive-through brought this year’s money raised to its impressive total.
Kennedy said his group is grateful to The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park for allowing its members to seek donations each year. They are also grateful for the generosity of the public in making donations.
The group helps local vets within this area on a first come, first serve basis and needs your help in finding vets in need as most will not seek out help. If you know a vet in need, please contact Jim at 386-466-4727 or by emailing him at jimkennedy1107@yahoo.com
(0) comments
