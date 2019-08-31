ALBANY – Marion Fedrick will be officially installed as the 10th president of Albany State University at the Presidential Investiture Ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.
The Investiture Ceremony will be held at the Billy C. Black Building Auditorium on the ASU East Campus. The ceremony will include a formal procession and greetings from elected officials.
Steeped in history and tradition, a presidential investiture symbolizes the embrace of a new era for the institution and acknowledges the authority of a new leader as well as the official rights and responsibilities of the office.
Fedrick was appointed as the 10th president of Albany State on Aug. 14, 2018 by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents. She was appointed after serving as both the interim executive vice president and interim president for the university starting in October of 2017. Fedrick is an accomplished senior leader whose proven expertise spans more than 30 years. Her professional background includes higher education administration, strategic planning, crisis management and strategic partnership management in both the private and public sectors.
Committed to the impact of academic development, Fedrick said she believes every student deserves access to an excellent and affordable education. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in adult education, concentration in organizational development, and a master’s degree in public administration.
As president of Albany State, Fedrick continues to apply her diverse experiences and commitment to drive initiatives that ignite excellence. Under her leadership, the institution has undertaken several critical initiatives that include a redesign of the institution’s academic colleges, approval of the University System of Georgia’s first nexus degrees, and the design and implementation of the university’s integrated student success model to include the creation of the Albany State University Summer Success Institute.
Formerly serving as the USG vice chancellor of human resources, Fedrick has led strategic initiatives relating to effective university administration, leadership development and human resources planning.
Celebratory events for the investiture will be held Wednesday-Saturday. For a full list of activities, visit www.asurams.edu/asuinvestiture.