ALBANY -- Modern Gas President Mark Holloway was inducted Tuesday as president of the Georgia Propane Gas Association, an organization whose membership includes propane marketers and affiliate members throughout the state of Georgia. The mission of the Georgia Propane Gas Association is to promote the safe use of propane, provide advocacy at the regulatory and legislative level, and create a platform for networking and education.
“As resident of the Georgia Propane Gas Association, Mark will be the face of Georgia’s propane industry,” Jenni McKeen, a representative of GPGA, said in a news release. “This will include presiding over significant meetings and attending political functions.”
Holloway said he will remain a strong advocate for the industry and the association.
“I am passionate about the propane industry and the benefits propane offers to everyone in our state,” he said. “As president of the Georgia Propane Gas Association, I look forward to being an advocate for propane and working with our lobbyists on issues that affect our industry.
"It is an honor to give back to the industry that has helped shape me as a propane business owner.”
Since 1954, Modern Gas has been the premier provider of propane service for both residential homes and commercial businesses in southwest Georgia. Originally family-owned and -operated, the company continues to maintain its commitment to high-quality propane service. Additionally, the company has expanded in recent years to include a retail division. This new line of business offers customers an extensive list of items for the home including appliances, high-end grills and products for outdoor living.
An avid community supporter, Modern Gas believes in building stronger communities through its extensive partnerships with local schools systems, nonprofit organizations and their annual Rib Showdown event.
