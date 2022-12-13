TIFTON -- Georgia Water Planning & Policy Center Director Mark Masters will be one of the speakers at the Georgia Cotton Commission’s 2023 annual meeting scheduled for Jan. 25 at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center.
The annual meeting is held in conjunction with the UGA Cotton Production Workshop conducted by the UGA Research & Extension Cotton Team. The UGA Cotton Production Workshop will feature breakout sessions at which attendees will learn the latest technical production strategies from the researchers whose projects are funded by the commission’s research program.
The Georgia Cotton Commission annual meeting will follow the breakout sessions and feature speakers from several industry organizations. The program speakers are Ryan Kurtz, vice president of agricultural and environmental research at Cotton Incorporated; Robbie Minnich, director of Washington Operations of the National Cotton Council and Masters.
· Throughout his career, Masters has led numerous research and outreach projects related to water resources in Georgia and has positioned the center as a trusted technical resource for the state and its water planning efforts. He is active on several local, state and national advisory boards, including the American Farm Bureau Water Advisory Committee, Governor’s Soil and Water Advisory Committee, the Institute for Georgia Environmental Leadership Board of Directors and as a Supervisor for his local Soil and Water Conservation District and Board of the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts. In his current role, Masters is responsible for the day-to-day management of the center, research grants and contracts, managing and developing research partnerships with universities, federal and state government, and other stakeholder groups, writing reports, and giving presentations concerning their work.
· Kurtz will begin his new role on Jan. 1, 2023, after serving as senior research director. Kurtz has delivered a consistently high level of support for producer profitability despite the continual challenge of pest resistance and invasive insects. He has also led numerous projects for producer outreach including the recent update of the Cotton Cultivated website and the Focus on Cotton webinar series. Prior to joining Cotton Incorporated 10 years ago, Kurtz worked for Syngenta as the lead for Traits Insect Resistance Management.
· Robbie Minnich is the director of Washington Operations for the National Cotton Council in Washington, D.C. He has been with the Council since January 2003 and in his current role since 2022; he previously served as senior government relations representative. Minnich’s primary responsibility is coordinating the industry’s communication with members of Congress and their staff and administration officials. Prior to joining the National Cotton Council, Minnich worked as agricultural advisor to former U.S. Senator Tim Hutchinson and staffed the senator on the Senate Agriculture Committee. During his time with Sen. Hutchinson, he played an integral part of the crafting of the 2002 Farm Bill. He has also spent time working in the office of former Congressman Robin Hayes.
Following the speakers' remarks, the commission will host a lunch, during which sponsors will be recognized, door prizes will be given away, and awards will be presented. The meeting, production workshop and lunch are open to not only cotton growers, but anyone interested in the cotton industry. The UGA Cotton Production Workshop breakout sessions will be repeated after lunch.