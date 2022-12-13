TIFTON -- Georgia Water Planning & Policy Center Director Mark Masters will be one of the speakers at the Georgia Cotton Commission’s 2023 annual meeting scheduled for Jan. 25 at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center. 

The annual meeting is held in conjunction with the UGA Cotton Production Workshop conducted by the UGA Research & Extension Cotton Team. The UGA Cotton Production Workshop will feature breakout sessions at which attendees will learn the latest technical production strategies from the researchers whose projects are funded by the commission’s research program.

