DAWSON -- Georgia Association of Conservation Districts elected Mark Masters as president at the group's virtual meeting held recently. Masters also was named 2021 District Supervisor of the Year for his contributions to his local Soil and Water Conservation District.
As president, Masters will lead GACD as it works with federal and state partners of the United States Department of Agriculture and with all 40 Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Districts in the promotion of natural resources conservation. Masters has replaced Woody Snell, who served as president of GACD for four years.
Masters has served as a district supervisor of the Lower Chattahoochee River Soil and Water Conservation District representing Terrell County since 2013. Masters has been lauded for his leadership in the protection and enhancement of natural resources and has been instrumental in securing grants, coordinating outreach with local producers, and establishing and maintaining partnerships for his local Conservation District.
Masters was chosen as an inaugural participant in the National Conservation Foundation's "Next Generation Leadership Institute" cohort. He was one of seven selected in the nation and two in the Southeast. He currently serves as Director of the Georgia Water Planning and Policy Center at Albany State University and is a leading expert in agricultural water use and policy in the Southeastern U.S.
Throughout his career, Masters has led numerous research and outreach projects related to water resources in Georgia and has positioned the center as a trusted technical resource for the state and its water planning efforts. He is active on a number of local, state and national advisory boards including the American Farm Bureau Water Advisory Committee, the Governor’s Soil and Water Advisory Committee, and the Institute for Georgia Environmental Leadership Board of Directors.
Masters resides in Dawson with his wife Amy and their daughters Lilly, Sally and Molly.
The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts represents all 40 of Georgia’s conservation districts that encompass 350 district supervisors representing every county in the state. GACD serves as the voice of conservation in Georgia and promotes conservation through community and educational outreach. More information can be found at www.gacd.us or on Facebook @GACDConserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.