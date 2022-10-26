Mark Meadows ordered by court to testify in Georgia 2020 election meddling probe

A South Carolina judge on October 26 ruled that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must appear for testimony in the Atlanta-area grand jury 2020 election meddling investigation.

 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A South Carolina judge on Wednesday ruled that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must appear for testimony in the Atlanta-area grand jury 2020 election meddling investigation.

"I am going to find that the witness is material and necessary to the investigation and that the state of Georgia is assuring not to cause undue hardship to him," Judge Edward Miller -- who sits on the Court of Common Pleas in Pickens County, South Carolina -- said at the end of a hearing Wednesday morning.

Recommended for you

CNN's Devon Sayers contributed to this report.

Tags

More News