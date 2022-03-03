CNN affiliate WFTV reported Loyd's family and attorney did not speak Thursday but said Loyd "lashed out verbally after his death sentence was handed down."
Loyd was convicted on five charges, court records show, including first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, carjacking with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Loyd was convicted in October 2019 of multiple charges in the murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon. He avoided the death penalty in that case after a jury recommended a life sentence.
In a statement Thursday, Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolón acknowledged that "nothing can undo the heartache created by the defendant's heinous actions," but said "we hope that this brings solace to our community, knowing a dangerous murderer will face the highest penalty provided by law."
In his statement, Rolón remembered Clayton as someone who "impacted the lives of those around her throughout the City of Orlando," pointing in part to her involvement in Operation Positive Direction, a local youth mentoring program for middle and high school students.
"Though this decision may bring a sense of cloure, we will never forget Debra's sacrifice to the Orlando Police Department and City of Orlando," the chief said. "We are committed to serving in Lieutenant Debra Clayton's honor, always."
