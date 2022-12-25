Market at Tift gearing up for 10th year in Albany

The Tift Park Market brings out the very young to the very old, from near and far, for eight months of the year. The market will celebrate its 10th season with the March opening.

 File Photo: Tara Fletcher

ALBANY — On one of the shortest days of the year, a 24-hour period when a rare severe cold front has plunged southwest Georgia down to temperatures of 20 or below, it’s hard to imagine the warmth and light that will return in the spring.

But for the Tift Park Market, the coming of March is already on its calendar.

