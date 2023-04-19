marcy.jpg

Many Georgia landmarks, like Mercedes Benz Stadium, will illuminate their facades using purple LED lights to highlight National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

 Special Photo

ATLANTA -- Every year, Marsy’s Law for Georgia commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with a campaign that highlights local victim-centered events, honors victim advocates and raises awareness about victims’ rights in the state.

This year’s NCVRW falls on April 23-29, with the theme "Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change." To officially acknowledge the week, the city of Atlanta, Cobb County and Gov. Brian Kemp have all issued proclamations declaring April 23-29 Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Georgia.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News