ALBANY — After a year off, an annual march of remembrance of the Albany Civil Rights Movement and celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is back on.
Marchers will gather at 11:30 a.m. at historic Shiloh Baptist Church at 325 W. Whitney Ave. The march, which will retrace some of the footsteps of the Albany Movement, with stops at locations that were significant to the movement, will begin at noon.
Due to the spread of COVID-19, the pre-march gathering will be held outdoors. The 2020 march was canceled.
“We’re not going to have a speaker, per se,” Frank Wilson, the former director of the Albany Civil Rights Institute, said. “We’re just going to gather behind Shiloh Church, have a prayer and give directions on how to conduct yourselves during the march.
“It (march) was kind of the brainchild of the Rev. Henry Mathis. Although he’s passed the baton, this will be the sixth year we’ve done it.”
Although the former Trailways bus station was razed, the site will be included as a stop along the way, as will the Charles Sherrod Civil Rights Park.
Wilson, a co-chair of the event with James Pratt Jr. of SOWEGA Rising, said he is hoping for a good turnout.
“It has been (well-attended) in the past, and we’re hoping for an even bigger group this year because we started getting the word out,” he said.
This year’s march is a collaboration that includes the Albany State University Division of Student Affairs, campus housing and the university’s Justice Propulsion Laboratory, said Pratt, an Albany State criminal justice professor.
“We have some students who are going to talk about the historic landmarks that were part of the movement,” he said. “We’re really going to be talking about the theme for justice.”
Pratt said he also plans to discuss the laboratory’s role in training student mediators to address violent crime. The New Georgia Project also will be on hand to register voters.
Also for Monday, the Albany Area YMCA is issuing a call to action for volunteers to make a difference in Dougherty County.
“For nearly 30 years, the MLK Day of Service has encouraged individuals to volunteer their time in service to their communities,” YMCA CEO Dan Gillan said. “The new year often brings feelings of positive improvement and change — a time to focus on living a better life and providing support for those around us.
“As we make our way through the month of January, it’s important to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a pioneer in the world of positive improvement and change, with the celebration of the MLK Day of Service on Monday.”
Volunteer efforts, big or small, can have a large impact on others and communities, Gillan said, and due to the pandemic those efforts are needed more than ever.
“The Y is currently seeking volunteers to provide mentorship to children in our programs, in person or virtually coach sports or to make phone calls to our senior members who are practicing social distancing,” he said. “On the MLK Day of Service, our YMCA is coming together to do more and we encourage you to join us that morning for one of our community service projects.”
To learn more about Y volunteer programs, contact Andre London at (229) 436-0531, extension 210 or by email at alondon@albanyareaymca.com.
Volunteers can pitch in on Monday during a clean-up day of the street in Albany named for King. The South Albany Litter Team is asking for individuals to donate a few minutes or a few hours in the effort.
The event starts at 11 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m. from the park at 2235 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.