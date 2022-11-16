Maryland condo explosion leaves 12 people, including 4 kids, injured

Firefighters work to douse a blaze at a Montgomery County, Maryland, condo building.

 Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service

A condo explosion in Gaithersburg, Maryland, left a dozen people injured, two of them critically, kicking off a massive search-and-rescue operation Wednesday, the Montgomery County fire chief said.

The "significant" blast resulted in a structural collapse, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said. Light smoke continued to rise from the structure around midday.

CNN's Sheryl Lawrence contributed to this report.

