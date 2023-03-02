Patrick Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, Maryland, resigned after authorities arrested him on 56 counts of child pornography-related charges, Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said during a Thursday news conference with Jessica Garth, a representative from the State's Attorney's Office.

Garth said Wojahn is in custody at the Prince George's County Department of corrections and will soon meet a commissioner who will make a determination on Wojahn's, "bond, or whether he will be held, or whether he will be released on pre-trial release."

CNN's Braden Walker contributed to this report.

