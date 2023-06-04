(CNN) — A Maryland resident has a confirmed case of measles, the state’s first case of the infectious disease since 2019, according to a news release from Montgomery County.

The county advised anyone who visited the Cabin John Ice Rink in Bethesda on May 24 or a professional office in Gaithersburg on May 30 may have been exposed to measles.

CNN’s Jacqueline Howard and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

