Maryland sheriff and firearms dealer indicted in illegal machine gun acquisition scheme, DOJ says

Frederick County Sheriff Charles Jenkins has been indicted in connection with a scheme to illegally obtain machine guns, federal authorities said.

 Frederick County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A sheriff and a local firearms dealer in Frederick County, Maryland, have been indicted on federal charges for their roles in a scheme to illegally acquire machine guns so they could be rented out for profit, federal prosecutors announced.

A federal grand jury indicted Frederick County Sheriff Charles Austin Jenkins, 66, and Robert Justin Krop, 36, on charges of conspiracy and false statements to acquire machine guns, the US Department of Justice said in a Wednesday news release.

