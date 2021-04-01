ALBANY -- It’s a sad testament that one of the first discussion points of a new medical equipment trailer for Dougherty County includes the benefits it would provide in the event of a mass shooting.
The mass casualty unit, recently donated to Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services by the Georgia Department of Public Health, also will provide a stockpile of supplies that can be used at the scene of a tornado, plane crash or industrial accident.
“We hope we never have to use it, but if we need it we can get it there in a timely manner,” Dougherty EMS Director Sam Allen said. “When you’re talking about an incident (with) 30 or 35 or 40 people, you need additional resources on-scene.”
The 6-foot by 10-foot trailer carrying life-saving equipment and supplies can be towed to the site of any event where there are mass injuries. It contains 30 backboards for spinal injuries, 14 patient transport litters, bandages and everything else paramedics would need to treat a large number of victims.
It also contains red, yellow and green tents in which patients can be triaged, with red being for those with the most critical injuries and green for those with minor injuries. Patients would then be transported from the triage area to the hospital.
“Say if we had a mass shooting in our area, when we get there we can pick up and transit patients to the triage area so we can immediately begin life-saving measures,” Allen said. “It can be used for any mass casualty-type event. It’s very versatile. It can be used in multiple situations.”
The tents also can be set up on a hot day to provide shade at a scene where paramedics have to be deployed for a lengthy amount of time.
“In 2017 when the tornado hit at Radium Springs, this mass casualty incident trailer definitely would have been used out there,” Allen said. “This trailer could be used for resupply in the field.”
The Dougherty County-based Southwest Health District 8-2 donated the trailer. It will be housed inside an EMS station bay and can be quickly rolled out to the scene of any disaster where it is needed.
Earlier this week, Allen met with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s trauma team to discuss transport procedures that would be used in an event where the unit is deployed.
It also will be a feature at realistic disaster drills that the EMS conducts, including one held annually at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.
“This collaboration between Dougherty County and the Southwest Health District benefits our whole community,” Dr. Charles Ruis, health director for the district, said. “It helps prepare us for events that we hope we won’t have to face, but which make headlines all too frequently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.