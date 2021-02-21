ALBANY -- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency this week is establishing four mass COVID-19 vaccination sites around the state, including one in Albany. Vaccinations are for those who currently qualify for the expanded 1A-plus criteria.
Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only, Monday through Friday, starting Monday at the Georgia Forestry Site, 1150 West Oakridge Drive in Albany. Those who currently qualify include:
· Individuals 65 and older and their caregivers
· Health care personnel
· Long-term care facility residents and staff
· Law enforcement/fire/EMS personnel and 911 operators.
To make an appointment, visit myvaccinegeorgia.com. For additional information, call (844) 275-3428.
Gov. Brian Kemp visited the Albany vaccination site Sunday morning.
The state's other mass vaccination sites are located at:
-- Delta Flight Museum: 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville;
-- Habersham County Fairgrounds: 4235 Toccoa Highway, Clarkesville;
-- Macon Farmers Market: 2055 Eisenhower Parkway.
