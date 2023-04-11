A massive fire emitting toxic smoke from an eastern Indiana recycling plant a mayor said had been a known "fire hazard" has forced evacuation orders for about 2,000 people as it is expected to burn for days, city and state officials said.

Early air monitoring results are expected Wednesday, Wayne County officials said. Plastics were among the items burning at the Richmond plant, and the smoke -- a thick, black column that rose from the site -- is "definitely toxic," Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones said in a news briefing.

CNN's Rachel Ramirez and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

