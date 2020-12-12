ALBANY -- Dougherty County School System students who were stuck at home for months have required special assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has included tablet computers and laptops, as well as internet hot spots.
For this school year, the system has allowed parents who choose to send students back to their campuses to do so, while some remain at home.
One need identified to help students is in math tutoring, and the Georgia Math Corps is looking to nearly double the number of tutors available to help those in grades kindergarten through eight. The organization is seeking about 25 additional tutors to serve students in the Dougherty County School System. Currently 31 tutors are working in the program.
The Math Corps is part of the federal AmeriCorps service program, and offers tutors the opportunity to earn a stipend and, more importantly, money for college tuition or to pay off student loans. Its tutors have been at work in the county since 2018.
“Right now, we have 700 students who are being served,” Jamye Cobb, the state senior program director, said. “The more tutors we have, the more students we can add to our caseload.
“We’re just offering another layer of service. We are providing additional support this year (due to the pandemic).”
The goal of Georgia Math Corps is to help students become proficient in and confident in their math abilities by the high school years so they will be prepared for higher-level classes.
“Our program is built on making children proficient with algebra by eighth grade,” Cobb said.
The volunteers working in the school system range from those in their teens to retirees. Volunteers do not have to be math prodigies to qualify for the program, as Math Corps provides specific instructional guidelines and materials.
“We have a diverse group of people serving who are all interested in working with students in the community,” Cobb said. “Most of our tutors are Albany State University students.”
Most of the sessions are in-person, with a small percentage of the tutoring being conducted online. Personal protective equipment, including masks and plastic shields, have been employed to protect participants.
Those interested in becoming a tutor can apply at https://ga-mathcorps.icims.com/ or by calling (229) 343-6229.
Dougherty County Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer said the program has shown success. The school system decided to enlist the support based on the need to improve math performance and after getting feedback from local industry leaders during the planning stages for the Commodore Conyers College & Career Academy.
“Performance indicators pointed to significant improvements in math performance last year,” Dyer said. “The target math support and intervention offered by Math Corps is needed even more now, due to the learning loss experienced by students because of the reduction of in-person instructional time related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Math Corps offers supplemental instruction that is delivered both in-person and remotely. That’s definitely a plus for students who typically struggle with math.”
