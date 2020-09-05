ALBANY – Dougherty County Schools and AmeriCorps are seeking 25 Georgia Math Corps tutors to begin this month to help students succeed with math. The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on student learning loss is projected to be significantly higher than past years, heightening the need for math tutors.
“In Georgia, only 28 percent of our eighth-graders are proficient in math," Georgia Math Corps Senior Program Manager Jamye Cobb said. "With remote learning -- it could be an especially challenging year for students already struggling with math. Our tutors will make a difference and help more kids succeed.”
Math Corps is a research-based AmeriCorps program working to help Georgia students to become proficient in math by the end of eighth grade. No tutoring experience is required, and Math Corps provides the necessary training to get started as well as ongoing coaching throughout the year. Tutors are asked to make an eight-month commitment beginning at the end of September.
Full-time tutors receive a stipend of $468 every two weeks, and also earn an additional $3,000 for student loans or tuition. This education award can be gifted to a family member if the tutor is 55 or older. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and child care assistance.
Anyone interested in becoming a Georgia Math Corps tutor to help fourth-eighth-grade students build their core math skills is encouraged to apply at https://bit.ly/MathAlbany or call (229) 343-6229.
In Georgia, only 28 percent of eighth-graders are proficient in math. Georgia Math Corps is an AmeriCorps program that provides a proven solution. After being trained in evidence-based interventions, tutors are placed in schools in Albany to help students develop the foundational skills they need to succeed. Independent, external evaluators confirm this program makes a dramatic impact on academic achievement and it is replicated nationally. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/GAMathCorps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.