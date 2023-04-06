A geometry problem that has been puzzling scientists for 60 years has likely just been solved by an amateur mathematician with a newly discovered 13-sided shape.

Called "The hat" because it vaguely resembles a fedora, the elusive shape is an "einstein" (from the German "ein stein," or "one stone"). That means it can completely cover a surface without ever creating a repeated pattern — something that had not yet been achieved with a single tile.

